Adam Lowry News: Tallies lone goal in loss

Lowry scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Lowry is up to two goals and five points over eight contests in January. His tipped-in goal Saturday was the only shot that beat Dustin Wolf. Lowry is up to 11 tallies -- four shy of his career high -- while adding 15 assists, 66 shots on net, 88 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 47 appearances. He's been playing on the second line in the absence of Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body), though Lowry doesn't see power-play time.