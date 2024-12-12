Adam Pelech Injury: Considered day-to-day

Head coach Patrick Roy said Thursday that Pelech (jaw) is considered day-to-day but doesn't yet have a timetable to return, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Pelech resumed skating in a non-contact sweater last Thursday, but he was wearing a regular jersey during Thursday's morning skate. While he'll remain sidelined for Thursday's home game against the Blackhawks, he's been trending in the right direction recently and appears to be closing in on a return to game action.