Adam Pelech Injury: Skating in non-contact jersey

Pelech (jaw) took the ice for the first time Thursday while wearing a non-contact sweater, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Pelech looks to be making strides in his recovery but won't be available to return to the lineup until he is cleared for contact. At that point, fantasy players can probably start considering him day-to-day. In the meantime, Isaiah George should continue to see big minutes for the Islanders while playing alongside Noah Dobson.