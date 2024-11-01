Fantasy Hockey
Adam Pelech Injury: Takes puck to face

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Pelech didn't return to Friday's game against the Sabres after taking a puck to the face in the second period, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

There was no update on Pelech's status after the contest, leaving him questionable for Sunday's game against the Rangers. With Mike Reilly (upper body) also exiting Friday's contest, the Islanders may need to call up a defenseman if neither injured blueliner is able to suit up.

Adam Pelech
New York Islanders
