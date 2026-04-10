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Adam Pelech News: Chips in with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Pelech logged an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Pelech has earned four helpers, 28 shots on net, 20 hits, 15 blocked shots and 18 PIM during a 16-game goal drought. He continues to provide steady defense in a top-four role. He's produced 16 points, 118 shots on net, 122 blocked shots, 64 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-4 rating over a career-high 79 games played this season.

Adam Pelech
New York Islanders
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