Adam Pelech News: Collects helper in Saturday's win

Pelech notched an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Pelech ended a five-game slump with the helper on a Brock Nelson tally in the second period. For the season, Pelech has eight assists, 52 shots on net, 39 hits and 39 blocked shots through 25 contests. The 30-year-old remains in a top-four role on defense, but he's more of a shutdown player than a scorer.