Adam Pelech News: Generates assist in loss

Pelech notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Pelech has a helper in two of his last three games. The 30-year-old defenseman helped out on an Anders Lee tally in the second period. For the season, Pelech has racked up 17 assists, 87 shots on net, 68 hits, 61 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 44 appearances. He appears to be safe in the lineup, especially after Adam Boqvist (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game early.