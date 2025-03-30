Adam Pelech News: Helpers in back-to-back games

Pelech notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Pelech was a bright spot for the Islanders in an otherwise poor defensive showing. This was his second game in a row with a helper. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 19 assists this season while adding 99 shots on net, 78 blocked shots, 70 hits and a plus-6 rating through 52 appearances. He hasn't scored a goal, but he could still get to the 20-point mark for the fourth time in his 10-year career.