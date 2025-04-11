Adam Pelech News: Helpers in consecutive games

Pelech managed an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-5 rating in Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Rangers.

While Pelech got on the scoresheet, this was an ugly defensive performance for him and defense partner Ryan Pulock. The 30-year-old Pelech has four helpers and a plus-2 rating over the last seven contests, and he remains a steady part of the Islanders' lineup. For the season, he's at 21 assists, 106 shots on net, 84 blocked shots, 72 hits and a plus-5 rating through 57 outings.