Adam Pelech News: Manages assist

Pelech provided an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Pelech has a helper in four straight games, and he's gone plus-6 in that span as well. The 30-year-old could be in line for even more tough defensive minutes if Ryan Pulock (upper body) misses time after leaving Saturday's game on the first shift. Pelech is at 11 helpers, 55 shots on net, 44 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 28 appearances in a top-four role this season.