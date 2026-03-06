Adam Pelech headshot

Adam Pelech News: Nets shortie in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Pelech scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Pelech got the Islanders' second goal on a feed from Jean-Gabriel Pageau in the third period. The 31-year-old Pelech doesn't add a lot on offense, but he continues to be an effective top-four defenseman in his own zone. He's at four goals, 12 points, 90 shots on net, 106 blocked shots, 44 hits and a plus-6 rating over 63 appearances this season.

Adam Pelech
New York Islanders
