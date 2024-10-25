Fantasy Hockey
Adam Pelech News: Produces assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Pelech logged an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Pelech is up to four helpers through seven contests, a surprisingly fruitful start to the year for the shutdown blueliner. He's added 11 shots on net, 14 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. Pelech typically plays in a second-pairing role, but he doesn't have a clear path to power-play time, so it's unlikely he's able to continue producing a point roughly every other game.

