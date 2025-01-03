Adam Pelech News: Registers assist in loss

Pelech notched an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Pelech has two assists over his last three games. He went five contests without a point immediately after his return from a jaw injury, but it appears the 30-year-old is getting back into a groove on the second pairing. For the season, he has six assists, 40 shots on net, 26 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 19 appearances. Pelech's usage is mainly defensive, so he's unlikely to attract a lot of interest in fantasy.