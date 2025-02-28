Adam Pelech News: Snags assist in win

Pelech logged an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Pelech ended a four-game dry spell with the helper. The 30-year-old defenseman is maintaining a top-four role as a shutdown defender even with the Islanders' blue line back to nearly full health. He's managed 15 assists, 76 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 51 hits and a plus-4 rating across 38 appearances. He's not a big scorer, but even with a 20-game absence earlier in the campaign, he still has a chance to hit the 20-point mark.