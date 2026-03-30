Adam Sykora News: Breaks deadlock Sunday
Sykora scored a goal, added five PIM and logged two hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.
Sykora has scored in two straight games, and he also had his first NHL fight in Sunday's win. The 21-year-old winger has added seven shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He's filling a middle-six role for now, so he may have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.
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