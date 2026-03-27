Adam Sykora News: Nets first NHL goal
Sykora scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.
This was Sykora's second NHL contest. He's been playing in the middle six since entering the lineup, racking up six shots on net and a minus-2 rating in addition to his goal. The 21-year-old's audition late this season should set him up well to challenge for a full-time gig with the Rangers out of training camp in 2026-27, though he put up just 29 points in 62 AHL games prior his Tuesday call-up.
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