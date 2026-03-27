Adam Sykora headshot

Adam Sykora News: Nets first NHL goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Sykora scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Sykora's second NHL contest. He's been playing in the middle six since entering the lineup, racking up six shots on net and a minus-2 rating in addition to his goal. The 21-year-old's audition late this season should set him up well to challenge for a full-time gig with the Rangers out of training camp in 2026-27, though he put up just 29 points in 62 AHL games prior his Tuesday call-up.

Adam Sykora
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Sykora See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Sykora See More
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 18, 2023
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
NHL
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 15, 2023
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 26, 2022
2022 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2022 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
July 4, 2022