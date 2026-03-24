Adam Sykora News: Summoned from AHL
Sykora was recalled from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
The Rangers returned Connor Mackey to the minors in a corresponding move. Sykora has notched 12 goals and 29 points in 62 AHL outings this season. The 21-year-old forward could get a chance to make his NHL debut.
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