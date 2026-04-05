Adam Sykora News: Tallies in Sunday's win
Sykora scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Capitals.
Sykora and the Rangers' fourth line got in on the fun in the second period. The 21-year-old scored at 13:22 of the frame to put the Rangers up 5-1. The winger is now at three goals, one assist, nine shots on net, 15 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across his first seven NHL outings. His solid play so far could go a long way to earning him an NHL job out of the gate in 2026-27.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Sykora See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim6 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins8 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason UpdateFebruary 15, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 26, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Sykora See More