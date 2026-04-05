Adam Sykora News: Tallies in Sunday's win

Sykora scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Capitals.

Sykora and the Rangers' fourth line got in on the fun in the second period. The 21-year-old scored at 13:22 of the frame to put the Rangers up 5-1. The winger is now at three goals, one assist, nine shots on net, 15 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across his first seven NHL outings. His solid play so far could go a long way to earning him an NHL job out of the gate in 2026-27.