Adam Wilsby Injury: Could return Saturday
Wilsby (upper body) will be a game-time call Saturday against the Wild, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Wilsby has missed Nashville's last seven games after suffering an upper-body injury in late December. The rookie blueliner figures to slot back into a bottom-pairing role when healthy. Wilsby logged a goal, three points and a plus-3 rating in 15 games this season.
