Adam Wilsby headshot

Adam Wilsby Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Wilsby (lower body) won't play against Detroit on Monday and is week-to-week.

Wilsby sustained the injury in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas. He has chipped in one goal, 11 assists, 47 shots on net and 37 blocked shots over 45 games this season. Justin Barron will replace Wilsby in Monday's lineup against the Red Wings.

Adam Wilsby
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Wilsby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Wilsby See More
Category Targets: Undervalued Additions
NHL
Category Targets: Undervalued Additions
Author Image
Corey Abbott
112 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Are Your Goalies as Bad as Mine?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Are Your Goalies as Bad as Mine?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
113 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
161 days ago