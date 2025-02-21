Adam Wilsby Injury: Done for season

Wilsby (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday and will not return this season.

Wilsby made a good impression in his first 23 NHL contests, logging five points, 33 shots on net, a plus-3 rating, 18 hits and 17 blocked shots. The 24-year-old's timeline to return to hockey activities is not clear, so it's possible this injury could impact his offseason training. In any case, as long as Wilsby heals well, he'll be in contention for a spot on the Predators' 2025-26 roster.