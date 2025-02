Wilsby (upper body) signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with Nashville on Sunday.

Wilsby's new deal is a two-way agreement in 2025-26 before becoming a one-way pact in 2026-27. He has produced one goal, four assists, 33 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 18 hits in 23 NHL appearances this season. Wilsby has missed the last two games because of an injury.