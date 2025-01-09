Adam Wilsby Injury: Labeled week-to-week

Wilsby is considered week-to-week due to his upper-body injury, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Wilsby has already missed four games due to his upper-body issue and figures to be out at least another 2-3 based on this latest update. With Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) in the same boat, the Preds are rolling out Spencer Stastney and Luke Schenn on the third pairing and likely will call up an emergency depth option ahead of Saturday's clash with Washington.