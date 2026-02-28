Adam Wilsby Injury: Sustains lower-body injury
Wilsby (lower body) will not return to Saturday's game versus the Stars.
Wilsby can be considered day-to-day due to the injury. He could be at risk of missing time since the Predators have a back-to-back up next, with a home game versus the Red Wings on Monday followed by a road game in Columbus on Tuesday. Justin Barron would likely replace Wilsby in the lineup if the former can't suit up.
