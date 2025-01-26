Adam Wilsby News: Collects helper in loss

Wilsby notched an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

The Predators dressed seven defensemen Saturday, leading to Wilsby seeing a season-low 11:56 of ice time. The 24-year-old has two helpers and a plus-2 rating over his last four contests as he continues to do enough to stay in a bottom-four role. Overall, he's at five points, 24 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 19 outings.