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Adam Wilsby News: Making return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Wilsby (lower body) will make his return to the lineup Sunday against the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Wilsby was skating on the third pair with Ryan Ufko in warmups, putting him in position to suit up for the first time since Feb 28. Should he return, it would be a 10-game absence for the 25-year-old. He has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 45 games on the year.

Adam Wilsby
Nashville Predators
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