Adam Wilsby News: Pockets assist Tuesday

Wilsby notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Sharks.

Wilsby has played on the third pairing over the last two games since he returned from missing seven contests due to an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old had established himself in the lineup prior to the injury and shouldn't have too much trouble keeping his place as long as he's healthy. He's at four points, 23 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 13 hits and a plus-7 rating across 17 appearances.