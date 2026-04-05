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Adam Wilsby News: Registers pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Wilsby logged two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Wilsby has three helpers over his last three outings. The 25-year-old has mostly played in a third-pairing role since returning from a lower-body injury, but he could work his way into a larger role if Nicolas Hague (undisclosed) misses time after exiting early Saturday. Wilsby has 15 points, 53 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 25 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 52 appearances this season.

Adam Wilsby
Nashville Predators
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