Adam Wilsby News: Removed from IR

Wilsby (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

Luke Evangelista (lower body) moved to injured reserve in a corresponding move. Following a seven-game absence, Wilsby will return to the lineup against Minnesota on Saturday. He has produced one goal, two assists, 22 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 10 hits across 15 games this season.