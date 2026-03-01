Adin Hill News: Allows five goals Sunday
Hill stopped 17 of 22 shots on goal in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Penguins.
Hill failed to halt the Penguins' momentum once they scored the game's first goal late in the opening period, as he would go on to concede three tallies in the second stanza. With the loss, the 29-year-old netminder now has a 5-4-3 record, a 3.47 GAA and an .858 save percentage across 13 outings this season. Over his two starts since the Olympic break, he has surrendered 10 goals. After posting a career-best year in the 2024-25 campaign, Hill is trending towards a subpar season due to injuries and inconsistencies. He has upside due to his track record, but he is best deployed as a No. 2 option in fantasy leagues that carry multiple goalkeepers moving forward. His next chance to bounce back is Tuesday in Buffalo.
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 272 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 254 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 254 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!7 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Pickups for Before and After Olympic Break27 days ago