Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Between pipes versus Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Hill will serve as the starting goalie for Tuesday's home game against the Canadiens, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill has been productive in December, going 6-1-0 with a 2.14 GAA and .925 save percentage over seven starts. Although he's coming off one of his worst starts in that span -- he gave up three goals on 25 shots (.880 save percentage) in a win over the Sharks on Friday -- he'll attempt to extend the Golden Knights' win streak to seven games Tuesday.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now