Adin Hill News: Between pipes versus Montreal

Hill will serve as the starting goalie for Tuesday's home game against the Canadiens, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill has been productive in December, going 6-1-0 with a 2.14 GAA and .925 save percentage over seven starts. Although he's coming off one of his worst starts in that span -- he gave up three goals on 25 shots (.880 save percentage) in a win over the Sharks on Friday -- he'll attempt to extend the Golden Knights' win streak to seven games Tuesday.