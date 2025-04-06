Adin Hill News: Bounces back Sunday

Hill stopped 19 of 21 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Hill was pulled from his last start, a 4-0 loss to the Jets on Thursday. He bounced back in this outing, giving up goals to Nils Hoglander and Aatu Raty in a close contest, but the Golden Knights ultimately won on a Victor Olofsson tally late in the third period. Hill is up to the 30-win mark for the first time in his career, posting a 30-13-5 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 48 outings. The Golden Knights wrap up their road trip Tuesday in Colorado.