Adin Hill News: Cruises to win

Hill stopped 30 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hill stretched his winning streak to four games -- he's allowed just four goals in that span. The Golden Knights had the first five goals in this contest, while the Maple Leafs tallied on the power play and off a turnover in a weak attempt at a comeback. Hill is now 23-10-4 with a 2.50 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 37 appearances. The 28-year-old has been sharing the goaltending duties with Ilya Samsonov, though this was Hill's second start in a row. The Golden Knights' homestand continues Friday versus the Penguins.