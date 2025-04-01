Fantasy Hockey
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Defending cage versus Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Hill will be in goal at home against Edmonton on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill is riding a five-game winning streak and is undefeated in regulation over his last seven outings, going 6-0-1 with a 1.70 GAA and .934 save percentage. With just one more victory, the 28-year-old backstop will reach the 30-win threshold for the first time in his eight-year NHL career.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
