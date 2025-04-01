Adin Hill News: Defending cage versus Oilers

Hill will be in goal at home against Edmonton on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill is riding a five-game winning streak and is undefeated in regulation over his last seven outings, going 6-0-1 with a 1.70 GAA and .934 save percentage. With just one more victory, the 28-year-old backstop will reach the 30-win threshold for the first time in his eight-year NHL career.