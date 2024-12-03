Fantasy Hockey
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Defending crease Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Hill will protect the home net versus Edmonton on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill is coming off a 22-save effort in Friday's 4-3 win over Winnipeg. He has a 10-4-2 record with one shutout, a 2.85 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. Hill made 27 saves in a 4-2 win over the Oilers on Nov. 6. Edmonton sits 17th in the league with 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25.

