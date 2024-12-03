Adin Hill News: Defending crease Tuesday

Hill will protect the home net versus Edmonton on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill is coming off a 22-save effort in Friday's 4-3 win over Winnipeg. He has a 10-4-2 record with one shutout, a 2.85 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. Hill made 27 saves in a 4-2 win over the Oilers on Nov. 6. Edmonton sits 17th in the league with 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25.