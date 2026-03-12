Adin Hill News: Delivers strong outing in win

Hill stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

The Golden Knights' offense was good, but Hill also put in a steady performance, limiting the Penguins to the second period for their goals. Hill had lost three of his previous four outings entering Thursday. The 29-year-old netminder improved to 7-6-3 with a 3.24 GAA and an .864 save percentage through 18 outings this season, so there's still some risk with counting on him in fantasy. The Golden Knights host the Blackhawks on Saturday.