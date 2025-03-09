Adin Hill News: Drawing home start

Hill will patrol the home blue paint Sunday against the Kings, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hill has won four straight games while allowing two goals or fewer in each outing. The British Columbia native has a 23-10-4 record, .906 save percentage and 2.50 GAA through 37 appearances this season. The Kings rank 23rd in the NHL with 2.79 goals per game in 2024-25.