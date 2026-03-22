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Adin Hill News: Drawing start in Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Hill will defend the road cage Sunday against the Stars, per SinBin.vegas.

Hill got the day off in the first half of Vegas' back-to-back Saturday in Nashville after appearing in six straight games. The 29-year-old went 2-4-0 with a 2.16 GAA and an .898 save percentage during that six-game stretch. The Stars are also on the second half of a back-to-back -- they lost in overtime in Minnesota on Saturday by a 2-1 score.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
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