Adin Hill News: Drawing start in Winnipeg

Hill will tend the road twine Tuesday versus the Jets, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hill is set to make his eight appearances in the last nine games. The British Columbia native has posted a 3-4-0 record, 2.14 GAA and .894 save percentage over his last seven appearances. Hill had a light workload during his last start in Dallas on Sunday, a game in which he turned aside 13 of 15 in a 3-2 win. Winnipeg has netted 2.81 goals per game in 2025-26, which ranks 24th in the NHL.