Adin Hill News: Drops result in shootout
Hill stopped 17 of 21 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.
Hill struggled initially, allowing the first three goals. The Golden Knights picked him up with four tallies, but Dylan Strome tied it on the power play in the third period for the Capitals, and it was Strome who had the lone tally in the shootout to decide the game. This was Hill's third straight loss (0-1-2), a span in which he's allowed 11 goals on 70 shots. For the season, the 29-year-old goalie is down to 9-9-5 with a 3.10 GAA and an .866 save percentage over 25 appearances.
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