Hill stopped 35 of 39 shots in Friday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Hill gave up three goals in the first period and another in the second. Even though Vegas completed a comeback thanks to three goals in the final minutes of the third frame, this was another subpar outing for the 28-year-old goaltender. Hill has not posted a game with a save percentage of .900 or higher in five appearances despite posting a 3-2-0 record.