Adin Hill News: Earns win over Canucks
Hill stopped 22 of 24 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Hill was coming off three straight losses, and although only one of those came in regulation, he was still in dire need of a win. He took advantage of a favorable matchup in this one and also posted a save percentage over .900 for the first time since March 17. Hill remains the starting goaltender for the Golden Knights, and his status as the No. 1 option isn't in jeopardy, but the team's defensive woes in recent weeks hve conspired against his fantasy upside. He's gone 5-6-2 in 13 appearances since the beginning of March, posting a 2.79 GAA and an .872 save percentage on 265 shots faced in that span.
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