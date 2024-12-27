Adin Hill News: Escapes with win
Hill stopped 22 of 25 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
The Sharks put up a good battle through two periods, but the Golden Knights took over in the third to lift Hill to his seventh win in his last eight starts. The 28-year-old netminder has allowed three or more goals just three times in that span. He's now 16-5-2 on the year while sporting a 2.63 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 23 starts. The Golden Knights return home for their next game Sunday versus the Flames.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now