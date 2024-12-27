Fantasy Hockey
Adin Hill

Adin Hill News: Escapes with win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Hill stopped 22 of 25 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

The Sharks put up a good battle through two periods, but the Golden Knights took over in the third to lift Hill to his seventh win in his last eight starts. The 28-year-old netminder has allowed three or more goals just three times in that span. He's now 16-5-2 on the year while sporting a 2.63 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 23 starts. The Golden Knights return home for their next game Sunday versus the Flames.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
