Akira Schmid is set to play between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against Vancouver before Hill gets the nod Thursday. The 29-year-old Hill will attempt to get back into the win column after going 0-2-1 while allowing 14 goals on 81 shots (.827 save percentage) across his past three outings. He has a 3-3-3 record, 3.51 GAA and .856 save percentage in 11 appearances in 2025-26. The Kings have struggled over their past 25 games, going 9-9-7 while averaging just 2.40 goals per game. Los Angeles is set to host Seattle on Wednesday, so the Kings will be in the second half of a back-to-back when they face Vegas.