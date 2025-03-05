Adin Hill News: Expected to face Toronto
Hill is set to start at home against Toronto on Wednesday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic
Hill will look to extend his three-game winning streak -- he's stopped 72 of 74 shots (.973 save percentage) in that span. The 28-year-old is 22-10-4 with a 2.52 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 36 appearances this season. Toronto ranks 10th in the NHL with 3.21 goals per game this season.
