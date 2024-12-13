Adin Hill News: Extends winning run Thursday

Hill stopped 18 of 20 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.

The 28-year-old netminder was beaten midway through the first and third periods. However, a late equalizer from Victor Olofsson in the third period and an overtime game-winning strike from Ivan Barbashev allowed Hill to extend his winning run to four contests. He's posted a 1.72 GAA and a .938 save percentage in that four-game span.