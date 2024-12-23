Fantasy Hockey
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Facing Ducks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Hill will patrol the home crease against Anaheim on Monday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill is coming off a 19-save effort in a 3-1 win over Vancouver on Thursday. He has a 14-5-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.69 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 21 appearances this season. Hill made 22 saves in a 3-2 win over the Ducks on Nov. 13. Anaheim ranks 30th in the league with 2.47 goals per game in 2024-25 and won a 5-4 shootout decision against Utah on Sunday.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
