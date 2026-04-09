Adin Hill News: Facing Kraken
Hill will guard the visiting cage in Seattle on Thursday, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Hill will make his first start in four games, as new head coach John Tortorella has used Carter Hart in the last week. Hill has struggled this season, posting a 10-9-5 mark with a 3.06 GAA and an .868 save percentage in 26 appearances this season. The Kraken are 26th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.77 goals per game.
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