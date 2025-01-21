Fantasy Hockey
Adin Hill News: Falls in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Hill stopped just one shootout attempt in Monday's 5-4 defeat to St. Louis while also giving up four goals on 28 shots.

Hill and fellow netminder Ilya Samsonov have been going every other game over the Knights' last 12 outings, posting a 2-3-1 record and 2.53 GAA in his six appearances. While the 28-year-old HIll's ratios have been okay, his inability to put together wins could see Samsonov get more opportunities if Hill doesn't start picking up victories.

