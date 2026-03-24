Adin Hill News: Falls short against Jets
Hill allowed three goals on 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Jets. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Hill once again faced a fairly light workload, but he wasn't able to take advantage of it. He has started eight of the Golden Knights' last nine games, going 3-5-0 with 16 goals allowed on 143 shots (.888 save percentage) in that span. That's still better than his overall work this season -- he's at a 9-9-3 record with a 3.03 GAA and an .868 save percentage over 23 starts. The Golden Knights' next game is a pivotal one for playoff positioning, as they host the Oilers on Thursday.
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